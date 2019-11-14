Given the attention and alarm The Daily Times’ Editorial Board has given to the recent City charter election, there is one point of clarification I would like to make.
Proposition P would have allowed me and future mayors to appoint an ad hoc (temporary, not standing) committee without the consent of the City Council.
I never asked for that authority. The Charter Review Committee, a committee of eight citizens appointed by the Council, carefully went over the City Charter and recommended the revisions that were then passed by the Council and sent for the vote of the citizens.
Proposition P was turned down by 60% of the voters. That is the will of the people and that will be followed. And I do understand how voters would have read that proposition and seen “mayoral power grab.”
However, many cities have that provision, and it allows a mayor to meet with a group of citizens on a certain issue and then, if there is any action to be taken, that is brought to the City Council to vote it up or down.
The Friday (Nov. 8) editorial stated that Proposition P “looked like a clear expansion of mayoral power over the will of the rest of the City Council.”
This City Council is very unified while also being independent, and there was never an intent to ignore the will of the Council.
Why is Blackburn telling us this after the election? This statement has come too late, and reads like an attempt to distance himself from the defeat. I agee the council is unified but disagree the council is independent. In my opinion, the council is serving the real estate interests that paid 20 dollars a vote, and that is supported by the council's actions, in my opinion.
