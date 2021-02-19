We would like to recognize the Walmart Pharmacy for their handling of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution on Feb. 10. The staff was professional and organized, as they worked with each patron receiving the vaccine. After viewing some of the lines at the San Antonio locations, we were pleasantly surprised that the procedure went so well. Once again, the professionals in our community can handle this task once the distribution of the vaccine reaches the designated locations such as Walmart.
Frank and Linda Field, Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.