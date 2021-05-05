Ms. McCulley’s letter of April 27 (edition of The Kerrville Daily Times, “Back-and-forth letters about political parties are ‘fomenting more discord’”) complains about our “vitriolic” attacks on Democrats. We are not looking to denigrate anyone, just expose them for who and what they are. As Democrats, they denigrate themselves by embracing divisive, socialist and anti-American policies. We are not fomenting discord, we are exposing the source of it.
Ephesians 5:11 “Take no part in the unfruitful works of darkness, but instead expose them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.