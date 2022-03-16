Recently, a friend from out of town came for a visit. She complained at some length about inflation and the constant rise in gas prices. I sympathized with her and noted that most of us are in the same boat.
You have electricity and clean running water? Good. You have access to medical services, grocery stores, fire and police services? Your kids go to school? You can go to restaurants, church, shops, parks, and anywhere else, right? You have access to news? You can go to bed at night without worrying about your safety?
