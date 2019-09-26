Times Editorial Board
It was hard not to look around the room at the Hill Country Youth Event Center on Tuesday and not be in awe of the enthusiasm and pride on display there. The reason was simple: celebration.
That’s right, the community came out in force to celebrate the achievements of an institution of great importance not just to the Hill Country but to our state and nation. They came to celebrate 42 years of good works at the Hill Country Youth Ranch, and the work of its founder, Gary Priour.
At the ranch in Ingram, along with another home in Big Springs, Priour and his staff have labored with love to help rescue children who have suffered cruelty in the form of sexual, physical and mental abuse — often at the hands of those they trusted. There have been many success stories from the ranch, and their philosophy is to call it a continuum of care — meaning they never stop caring.
That goes a long way in showing a child there are opportunities and mechanisms toward attaining a better life. This, in turn, makes our community a better place to call home.
On Tuesday, the Hill Country Youth Ranch Auxiliary, a critical fundraising arm of the ranch, had come together to attract nearly 700 people — on a Tuesday morning, nonetheless — for the annual Healing Hearts Fiesta, and to support the work that Priour, along with his family and countless others, have undertaken for decades.
The room was packed. Those in attendance shopped, made bids on auction items and celebrated the work of the ranch. Priour beamed the entire time, and when he spoke he spoke, of his love for the ranch’s staff, but more importantly for those abused, neglected and abandoned children who call the ranch home.
Among the hundreds of people in attendance Tuesday were some of the children who live at the ranch, many of them helping serve food to those who couldn’t get it for themselves, or guiding many to their tables. They all did it with a smile.
Ranch staff will be the first to tell you there aren’t always happy endings to their work, but none of them shy away from the difficult task that faces them — showing love, compassion and support to a child who has suffered trauma that many of us can’t imagine.
Take a moment and ask yourself: Would you be willing to take on the role of supporting a child who has been through the unimaginable? It’s a hard question, and often the answer is no.
Tuesday also proved to be a time when the ranch formally announced that it was changing leadership — a move that was in the works for months — but it was still a powerful and emotional moment for all of those in the room.
Priour, who founded the ranch, was turning the operation over to Krystle Ramsay, a unique force in her own right when it comes to advocating for children. Ramsay, fighting back tears and with members of Priour’s family, her family, the staff and the ranch’s board of trustees standing behind her, lauded the work that Priour had done to help children and to build a safe place for them to recover and flourish.
It was remarkable. It was important.
However, it was equally important that so many people were in attendance on this day, because everyone who experienced that moment will not forget the significant work being done in the Hill Country to make this world a better and safer place for children who have suffered the worst humanity has shown.
That’s why they came Tuesday, and all left with a better appreciation for the work that still needs to be done and their role in giving those children a safe, comforting home here in the Hill Country.
That was the real victory on Tuesday, because we still have work to do.
