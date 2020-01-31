Back in the 60’s there was a very successful rock band know as “ Three Dog Night”. They had many hits including one song titled, “One is The Loneliest Number.”
The opening lines are “One is the loneliest number you will ever do, yes it is the saddest the experience you will ever do.” We all may appreciate the sentiment but I am not sure being alone in golf is all that bad. Moments of practicing or playing alone are somewhat meditative and often enlightening.
Mark Twain famously described golf as “A good walk spoiled.” Obviously he never experienced a late afternoon spring stroll in the Texas Hill Country with a couple of clubs and a putter and his thoughts.
Maybe the reason golf alone is not a lonely number is because in reality the game is a wonderful companion.
