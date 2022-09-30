Parents need to be responsible for what their children read. I wonder, however, if the time parents spend protesting banned books might be better spent at home reading to or with their children while sharing their own family values and beliefs.
Monitoring what the child views and streams on the internet and Facebook, Snapshot, Instagram, television and movies is also vitally important to the child’s welfare, just as talking about age-appropriate facts of life to help them establish a firm foundation for making life decisions.
