Whenever I hear the words “economic development” coming from the lips of our elected and appointed officials of economic development or improvement organizations, I get worried. I know that higher taxes, more traffic, higher crime and less water will be on the way. Kerr County and the city of Kerrville are currently like the Wild West.
The 2050 Plan was flushed down the “Center Point to Comfort Wastewater System” months ago. There are developers going before the Kerrville City Planning and Zoning Commission and the Kerr County Commissioners’ Court in droves, presenting plats for their new subdivision developments, many of which are low income “affordable” housing neighborhoods. How many of those units do we need? What will happen to those that do not sell? Will the feds fill them up for us?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.