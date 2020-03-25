It might be time to begin questioning the price of gasoline in Kerrville. Wholesale gas prices have been falling for many weeks with no response from local providers. Is this price fixing? Price gouging? San Antonio gas prices are as low as $1.39. All over the country prices are falling. What’s up Kerrville?
James Wesseling Sr, Kerrville
