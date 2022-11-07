For as long as I have been paying attention, one point that conservatives always make is personal responsibility. This ranges from guns, to putting food on the table and clothes on your children’s back to refusing vaccines. They steadfastly reject the role of government and feel that it should not interfere in their lives.
Yet, now we have a group of conservatives calling for outside control of what their children can read, as well as the children of others who may not share their views. Many want religion mandated in schools — their religion, of course — and government mandate of when to start one’s family. We are repeatedly told that government control leads to communism, yet letter after letter now calls for that control.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.