Thanks for mention of Leopold
I appreciate Hill Country Naturalist Jim Stanley, bringing the Naturalist, Scientist and poetic philosopher Aldo Leopold into our present world.
Mr. Leopold’s eloquent writings on his extremely connected perspective to our natural world is always worth keeping in the forefront. I would like to add Leopold’s well-spoken wisdom for the benefit of all who “hate” certain creatures in Gods Creation and also a special shout out to the Brethren to consider our place in leading the charge in stewardship/preservation/conservation moving forward:
“If the land mechanism as a whole is good then every part is good, whether we understand it or not…To keep every cog and wheel is the first precaution of intelligent tinkering.” From Conservation, Round River.
Kristin Lusher, Kerrville
Democrats are not on par with communists and Nazis
In a Letter to the Editor on Oct. 11, 2019, Mr. Stephen Lehman stated “The tactics used by Communists and Nazis in the 20th century to discredit opponents prior to taking power, are alive and well in the Democrat party”. Mr. Lehman is saying that 26 percent of the population of Kerr County are Communists and Nazis. I am old enough to remember hearing Adolph Hitler’s screaming, insane voice on WHO Des Moines radio in the late 1930s, I worked with WWII veterans on farms after the war and heard of their entering concentration camps as they moved in Nazis territory, and I was taught in the U.S. Army by a corporal who lost his entire family in the Holocaust.
Mr. Lehman should not compare the members of the Democratic Party to Nazis and Communists. “Liberal or moderate yes, but not to a party that killed 6 million Jews and millions more peoples. I served in the active U. S. Army Reserve and three years in regular army and have two children who served a total of eighteen years in the national guard. We are Democrats. To even mention Nazis in the same sentence as Democrats demonstrates the writer’s distorted understanding of the our once workable political system.
An array of views, discussion, concern for our fellow citizens, and compromise were some of the principles our Founding Fathers had in mind when they founded this great country. The world was changing then as it is now, and great ideas and well-considered actions were needed then as now, not vile comparisons.
Gary Clarke McVey, Kerrville
Questions about propositions
I have some questions about the propositions in the next election.
Proposition 1 - Does the “elected” municipal judges draw a salary for his position? If the judge works for another municipality, do they also pay them? Is this extra job during the hours they would be working as an “elected” judge?
Proposition 3 - If your property is located in a declared disaster area but it received no damage, are you still exempted from the ad valorem taxes?
Proposition 6 - With the problem of homeless people, hungry children, and a flood of illegals entering our state, is this really a good time to double our bond debt?
Proposition 7 - Pouring good money after bad is the definition of insanity. More money has not produced results.
Proposition 8 - When the “rainy day fund” has been spent, what happens then it really does rain?
Proposition 9 - Those companies that tout buying gold and silver will love this.
Proposition 10 - Those wonderful animals that are “officers of the law”, wear a police badge on their collar, and work with a police officer are sold to the highest bidder upon retirement? Shame, shame.
Anita Gardner, Mountain Home
