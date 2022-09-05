September is National Preparedness Month. Sept. 11, 2001, highlighted, more than any previous disaster, the importance of civilian involvement in emergency response. 9/11 also demonstrated that preparedness should not be left only to local, state and national governments.
Preparedness is and should be an individual and family effort and responsibility. Every agency, organization and emergency responder unit in and around New York City was immediately overwhelmed by the events of that day. Most of the civilian volunteers who jumped in to help did not have the training or experience to assist without supervision. The volunteer agencies like the Red Cross, Salvation Army and the Medical Reserve Corps were also understaffed and overwhelmed. (...)
