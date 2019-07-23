Watching the lengthy documentary, “Eight Days, to the Moon and Back,” brought back memories, vignettes to share with you, and even greater awe of what America did 50 years ago.
It was dreadful to be behind in the space race, each step of Russian progress an insult to our nation when we had scarcely begun. Our bold, young president, Jack Kennedy, challenged us to send a man to the moon and bring him back within the decade, “not because it’s easy, but because it’s hard.” Isn’t that great, a president asking difficult things of the people? He also said, “Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.” And people rose to the challenge.
When Kennedy was inaugurated, I was working at the State Department in Washington prior to overseas assignment. Transportation to attend the inauguration was seriously complicated by a huge snowstorm for which the city had little snow removal equipment, so friends and I watched on TV. Later, with other secretaries learning of a presidential visit, we saw Kennedy striding swiftly into our Department, pausing to wave and smile. His vigor gave no indication of the excruciating back pain he suffered (a carefully kept secret). He and Jacqueline always looked so smart, and were admired worldwide.
Sometime in 1962 or 63, a very excited man called our Embassy in La Paz (my first post) and I heard a crazy story about a rocket with pumas landing on the altiplano. However, our intelligence people were very eager to learn if it were true, possibly a Russian spacecraft. They took it from there, and I never learned what they found; so ended my brief contact with the space race.
Kennedy confronted the Russians re earthly matters as well when they installed missiles in Cuba. How strange one beautiful relaxing weekend, to think we might be at war on Monday! We wondered about Bolivian reaction (Cubans had been working to spread communism to Bolivia and other South American countries). The crisis passed, but now, the Russians have docked an advanced warship with cruise missiles in Havana — a goodwill tour as claimed? And what’s their purpose in Venezuela?
The documentary on the space race revealed much I didn’t know, for example that Kennedy worried about the cost and asked the Russians if they’d like to do it jointly. They refused. JFK tragically did not live to see Americans meet his challenge within the decade and ahead of the Russians.
By the time of Apollo 11, I was married and living in Rio de Janeiro. Joe and I saw a fuzzy looking foot descending to the moon’s surface and little more. Amusingly, the Brazilians were more impressed that Nixon could place a phone call to the moon than with how astronauts got up there and back. It was understandable, considering the phone system they then had.
Now, 50 years later, I realize I didn’t fully appreciate it either. This documentary allowed me to see for the first time the tremendous creativity and effort that went into our space program. I was riveted to the TV in awe. We actually did that? Everything at each stage of Apollo 11 had to work perfectly or ???, unthinkable! — the huge rocket, separations, landing the lunar module and restarting it to return, reconnecting with their companion circling the moon, the terrifying, fiery re-entry to earth’s atmosphere, parachutes and splashdown. At each crucial point, extreme tension was apparent in the faces of astronauts and those working in Houston. I’m not surprised the survivors of that trip thought it more than enough.
The documentary included girls with short skirts and beehive-like hairstyles. But we looked good; it was a purposeful time before obesity, drug epidemics, obsession with media and selfies. America tried to jumpstart the underdeveloped world with huge aid programs and the Peace Corps. And we went to the moon! A poignant memory: the way we were, not are.
Some wonder now if we’re getting into another Cold War, with China about technology, hacking — distasteful stuff to us older people. The toughest issue in trade negotiations with China is Huawei, their largest tech company. We blacklisted it, fearing cyber-espionage giving China far too much access to information. Our companies stopped selling them critical chips and software, $11 billion worth last year. Huawei is popular overseas and in our rural areas: cheaper, efficient, reliable, but is it safe? More on China next column.
Verna Benham, who lives in Kerrville, worked for the U.S. Foreign Service, which took her across the globe, including to Argentina, Taiwan and Chile.
