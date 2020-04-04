My early years were spent in a scary epidemic.
Movie theaters closed, the city swimming pool was closed. People were afraid to be in a crowd anywhere. I had friends who got sick and then much sicker. I remember seeing through a window in the basement of a hospital my friend, Andy, who was in what I was told was an “iron lung” that helped him breathe.
Our town became known for that illness. Travelers would take country roads rather than come through town. If they did come into our city, there were people who would not air up their tires for fear of the air.
The town was San Angelo, 150 miles north and west of Kerrville. And the illness was poliomyelitis, better known as polio.
In 1949, San Angelo was the hardest hit town in America per capita, with 420 cases reported and 28 dead.
For us kids who were at the front of the Baby Boom, it was indeed scary.
Why go into what some would call ancient history? San Angelo came together in amazing ways to deal with that crisis. And, to this day, my peers will tell stories of the wise response and caring actions of people there.
Kerrville and Kerr County are in the grip of another scary epidemic — coronavirus and the ensuing illness COVID-19.
In the face of that, this community is coming together in wonderful ways.
The city staff has put together pages and pages of details of the mobilization here as people and organizations respond to this illness-created illness. From nonprofit organizations to businesses to the hospital to the county and the city to schools and individuals.
Here are some of the things that have impressed me:
• The superb efforts of teachers to stay in touch with students.
• The planning and preparation at the Peterson Regional Medical Center.
• The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country quickly putting a special fund together.
• The dedicated work of Light on the Hill to get food to people who need it.
• People who have stepped up to buy take-away meals and gift cards from restaurants.
• The grocery stores, big and little, who have worked diligently to see that people have what they need.
• Health care staff at the hospitals, clinics and doctors’ offices who protected themselves while still giving sensitive care.
• First responders who quickly learned the nature of this virus and how to help care for people.
• Hope4Health as they have gotten out information in their neighborhood, the Doyle community.
I applaud all the people who are making a difference. And a real key is Kerrville kindness.
But the truth is, this is a marathon, not a sprint.
When the last person with COVID-19 recovers, there will be businesses here with shuttered doors marked “out of business.” There will be persons no longer employed.
And there will be consequences, good and bad, which we did not anticipate.
Coming together as a community to face the unwelcome visitor known as coronavirus has just started.
Can we do it? Definitely. And we will.
I saw it happen when I was a kid in San Angelo, and I will see it happen here in Kerrville now that I am a septuagenarian (old guy).
Bill Blackburn serves as mayor of the city
of Kerrville. He can be reached by email at bill.blackburn@kerrvilletx.gov
