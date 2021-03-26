In response to the letter (to the editor) by Stephen Lehman dated March 20-21 (in The Kerrville Daily Times): The writer opens by stating “values are important” and goes on to say that values are defined by one’s political party affiliation. Hardly. No more than you can judge one’s values by the car they drive or the clothes they wear. That ol’ dog won’t hunt, my friend — never did, never will. That pervasive and shallow notion is what has helped get us to this most divided place.
Mr. Lehman paints with a very broad brush when he speaks of Democrats, Republicans and radicalism. I’m compelled to remind everyone that liberalism did not incite insurrection and the deaths attributed to it, nor did they try to overturn a fair, fraud-free, constitutionally-guaranteed election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.