The results are in. On July 7, we asked readers to participate in a poll on the role of local government in property upkeep. Based on the responses, no majority opinion emerged, but the largest proportion of respondents agreed with the idea that local government authorities should only regulate the upkeep of private properties in extreme cases and according to strict rules. Here’s a breakdown of support for each statement:
• 14.3 percent — Local government authorities should develop and enforce property codes only regarding the health and safety of residents.
• 26.2 percent — Local government authorities have a role to play in establishing and enforcing property codes to ensure the upkeep of public and private properties for reasons including aesthetics.
• 20.2 percent — Local government should not be involved in setting or enforcing codes related to the maintenance or aesthetics of private properties.
• 39.3 percent — Some regulation and code enforcement related to aesthetics is necessary, but only in extreme cases and according to clear, objective standards.
There is a new poll.
