First, I want to say that I fully understand why citizens in our community are upset by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1480 sign that included the name Brandon. But, I am also concerned because the name Brandon is not attached to NASCAR or President Joe Biden or any political philosophy. It’s a name, period.
The VFW has members and members’ children with the name Brandon. Are we not allowed to praise them or their accomplishments? Are we to allow someone who only saw hate to dictate our actions or what a company can put on their sign?
