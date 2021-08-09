This image provided by Facebook in August 2021 shows a simulation of the social media company's prayer request feature. The tool has been embraced by some religious leaders as a cutting-edge way to engage the faithful online. Others are eyeing it warily as they weigh its usefulness against the privacy and security concerns they have with Facebook. (Facebook via AP)
Facebook is rolling out a new prayer request feature it began testing back in December. The company said this is a part of their effort to support the faith communities online, following the substantial rise of those reaching out via social media during the pandemic. Since people were unable to go to church, users found other ways to reach out to ask for prayers or show their support to those requesting them.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
