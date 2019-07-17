In the last few decades, police have faced increasing political,social and legal pressures. Misconceptions about law enforcement fueled by manipulative politicians, biased news articles, and viral, decontextualized videos have made it harder for some people to trust public servants.
Although support for law enforcement is strong in Kerrville, we don’t live in a bubble, and local officers no doubt are affected by what happens to their brethren elsewhere in the country. Local police would benefit from knowing those they serve are reaching out to understand more about what they face.
Participating in the Kerrville Police Department’s Citizen Police Academy is one way residents can get to know the men and women who hold the thin blue line in their community. The academy consists of weekly evening courses from Aug. 15- Nov. 7. The topics are serious but the atmosphere is relaxed; no grades are issued, there are no tests, and people take turns bringing dinner — sometimes dessert — for all.
Taking these classes also is a great way to meet other civic-minded people and get the opportunity to continue to associate with them — and with the police — through the CPA’s alumni association. The association provides volunteers to KPD and engages in charitable activities in the community.
Also, if you’re thinking of a career in law enforcement, this would be a good opportunity to find out if it’s indeed for you.
The sheriff’s office has a similar program in early spring.
Applications for KPD’s Citizen Police Academy are available online at www.kerrvillepd.org under Community Services or can be picked up at the duty desk at the Kerrville Police Department, 429 Sidney Baker St.
