Thank you to the Kerrville Parks and Recreation Dept. for the beautiful and very informative magazine they mailed to Kerrville residents this week!
I don't remember seeing anything this comprehensive until now. It is expertly done, from the quality paper and photography to the clear and easy to read maps and full details of all that is offered in the parks system. It makes it very easy to take advantage of the extensive programs and locations. I found several things I didn't know existed here.
(0) comments
