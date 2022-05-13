The classic definition of integrity is “doing the right thing when no one is looking.” This is one of many attributes that comprise an individual’s character. Some other attributes are reputation, morals, manners and truthfulness.
Although I have witnessed absences of these attributes in candidates, Bates, Monroe, and Chapman-Hanna during this past City Council campaign season, I was informed to “build a bridge and get over it.”
