While The Kerrville Daily Times has a reputation of being right-of-center in its political bias, this has strongly been demonstrated over the past couple of issues. First it was the denigration of readers in the poll on May 5 that showed Trump receiving low ratings (41%) calling the results “gamesmanship to be taken with a grain of salt,” even though Gov. Abbott received a 10 point higher rating and Kerrville's administrators got an even higher rating than that. That was then followed up with the "Hits and Misses'' May 7 disagreeing with Progress Texas, which says Abbott is trying to "normalize an increase in cases ... and deaths from his actions … and plows ahead while following orders from Donald Trump." It is sad to see KDT move from right-of-center to far right-of-center instead of trying to maintain an air of bipartisanship.
Patrick McDaniel, Kerrville
