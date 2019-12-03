Let’s change directions
America has descended into a precarious place — chaotic and weak, for all the world to see. If you can, erase from your mind any political affiliation, and concentrate on how far we, as a nation, have drifted. Americans are all patriots. How can we resolve the decline? What can each of us do — no matter how small — to reverse the direction in which we find ourselves?
Kathie Shuler, Kerrville
Rethink animal shelter hours
Concerning animal shelter opinion: I can’t believe we’re still talking about this, but I say we need the shelter open on Saturday as it’s plain that it’s needed. Why would they think it wouldn’t be advantageous? A lot of people must wait til all the family are off, kids are out of school and/or they have more time on a Saturday than during the week. It doesn’t take a lot of thinking to decide on keeping Saturday as an alternate day to let families have a chance to see the animals available. Close a weekday if you must. I understand they have enough volunteers to help — enough already! Do it!
Jan Taylor, Kerrville
