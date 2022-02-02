Gail Wright did not get her facts straight in her Jan. 20 letter (to the editor in The Kerrville Daily Times). Many people showed up at the Public Safety Facility Bond Committee meetings to listen to the proceedings. When it was appropriate, the audience was asked many times for input. Only once did the committee hear from Let Us Vote Kerrville, and the committee fielded questions from others during the several meetings, including questions from city council members in attendance.
As for the time of the meetings, the committee chose a time and date for each meeting that the most committee members could attend. There were 10 committee people, two each chosen by each city council member. In addition, there was the city manager, several city staff members, the heads of the departments who will occupy the new facility and the architectural consultant.
