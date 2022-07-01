Council hears option on “Section 8” housing development: Interesting on how this June 30 article was written. (The Kerrville Daily Times reporter Roger) Mathews skirted the real issues here.
This is really federal government assisted living. Fifty percent of the residences will be paid for by the government. That means half of the development will be homeless people with no income and no connection or concern for this city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.