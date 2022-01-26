I am submitting the comment below in response to Verna Benham’s article, (“Land of the free and home of the brave for how long?” in the Thursday, Jan. 20 edition of The Kerrville Daily Times).
Surely Ms. Benham’s remark, “The Democrat friends whom I know and love are people of integrity; I can’t believe any of them would approve a bill designed to cheat,” must be satirical. In many of her previous articles she has opined that Democrats/”leftists” are scheming to destroy our democracy, so her sincerity seems nothing short of bewildering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.