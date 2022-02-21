About two years ago, I began to notice how many recalls were taking place to either change opinions or remove officials. There have been recalls on district attorneys, school boards, mayors, governors, police chiefs, and now on the Canadian prime minister (Justin Trudeau), as well as some members of the Canadian Parliament.
Reading the articles on these recalls or watching them on TV news channels, I have noted there’s a recurrent theme and cause. (...) What is the reason they are being recalled? They do not listen to their constituents. The people that put them in office are being ignored. They do not want to listen to the people they work for, and they have their own agenda.
