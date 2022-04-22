One of the biggest questions regarding the city’s proposed Public Safety Facility has been where it would be located. Now that the city has announced it has a contingency contract on a site near the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office and jail, the project makes even more sense.
Anyone who has visited the current police station should be able to see the need for a new, more modern facility. When the police moved into the old Kerrville Bus Company station years ago, most recognized it was a temporary fix. With Kerrville growing, now is the time to commit our tax dollars to providing our police and fire personnel with a modern facility that uses the latest technology to serve and protect us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.