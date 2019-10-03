My wife reminded me earlier this week that it has been a month since we formally moved to Kerrville. That was a pretty good point to provide me a frame of reference about how much art I’ve seen in those four weeks.
Right now, when people ask me about why I came to Kerrville I can offer two or three options, including but not limited to:
To have photographer Tom Holden boss me around, and send me to dimly lit gymnasiums to shoot high school sports.
To enjoy 70-some consecutive days of 90-plus degree temperatures.
Or, and probably the right choice, to be around artists such as Holden, Bella Shearhart, Brent Ryan, Kristin La Rue, Jason Whitehead, Joe Netherwood, Mike Martin, Amado Peña and Phil Bob Borman.
Yes photographers, singers and painters have all passed by me in the last few weeks, and I’m starting to think I’m in Santa Fe, New Mexico or Scottsdale, Arizona. In an unofficial role, we wandered around Rivers Edge Gallery one day to enjoy the art there.
On Tuesday, Pint and Plow owner Jeremy Walther, who is trying to foster a lot of these things, talked about Kerrville’s vibe. It was an interesting assessment. My first visit to Kerrville was in June, and I definitely sensed something was up here.
During the process of making the life-changing decision to come here, I wrestled with options of trying to stay in Colorado, go back to California but this little newspaper in the Texas Hill Country kept crawling back into my heart.
I think the idea of the vibe was cemented that first weekend I was here, by myself because my wife was back packing up our home in Colorado, when I walked into Wolfmueller’s Bookstore, which is probably the best small bookstore in America.
Wolfmuellers is probably a column in its own right, but I think it says something about a town to have a bookstore of that quality. The last place we lived had no bookstores — zero.
Let’s back up to a month ago, because that’s when we formally moved here and then the following weekend we went to the Museum of Western Art — another gem — and got to chat with noted Western artists Borman and Netherwood. It was a delight to hear them discuss their work, and their inspiration about art and how they were honored to be showing their work in Kerrville.
Last week, we got a chance to meet Peña, whose work I’m familiar with because of my parents’ affinity for Southwestern art. He basically went through his entire process of creating art for us, and it was a real thrill. However, I have to admit that I was really taken with Martin’s work. A native of the Hill Country, Martin painted the poster for the Hill Country Arts Foundation Texas Arts and Crafts Fair, which featured a picture of Van Gogh in a cowboy hat. Anyone who is painting the historical history of the Hill Country.
So, yes there’s a vibe here — culture is the vibe. I’m looking forward to experiencing more of it, because culture matters.
