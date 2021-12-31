Thank you to Charles Frost and The Kerrville Daily Times for the opinion page article “The Edsel that stole Christmas ...almost”. It was a great reminder that people are often kind and supportive of one another.
I know this article is about a Christmas from the past, but similar stories occur in our community today. The article was a welcome break from the divisiveness and name calling so common in our opinion page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.