Regarding M.K. Lamont’s letter to the editor (in the weekend, Sept. 17-18 edition of The Kerrville Daily Times), I am simply shocked that anyone has this opinion of children with disabilities. It’s as if there is no hope for them, so they need to be eliminated.
I worked in Houston for years as the receptionist at a wonderful children’s clinic, specializing in kids with special needs of all descriptions. M.K.’s description of a big gym full of wandering Down syndrome children might have been true in the distant past but just isn’t realistic today.
