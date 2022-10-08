A 2019 state law requires the expansion of the Kerr County jury room. This room currently holds eight jurors but must be renovated to have 14. We need to relocate the Tax Assessor Collector’s office to another address to complete this expansion in the current court building.
Relocating the Tax Assessor Collector’s office will be very beneficial for our community. The new building will have ample parking and a drive-thru window, making this location more convenient and accessible.
