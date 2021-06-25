The theatre some folks are using to create drama and turmoil at council meetings is not constructive use of the time and effort all the councilors volunteer to our citizenry. There are positive, constructive ways to be critical of our city’s efforts and work together to improve our community.
As a regular attendee of city meetings, I welcome thoughtful suggestions and appreciate folks who wish to get involved. Folks using negative attacks and name calling simply demonstrate a speaker’s lack of applicable, reasoned thought and their own willingness to embarrass themselves at the podium.
