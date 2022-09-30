In “County officials object to library materials” (in the Tuesday, Sept. 27 edition of The Kerrville Daily Times), it was reported that the Kerr County Commissioners objected to the placement of books treating the subject of sexuality, including one that “depicts a color drawing of two children … engaged in oral sex with one another,” near the children’s section of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library. It was reported further that, after a dispute arose between residents, the display table containing the books in question was moved farther from the children’s section.
Those who disagree with the commissioners’ objection reportedly contend that the disapproval and, apparently, the relocating of the books constitute censorship and book banning.
