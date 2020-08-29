There has been an enormous amount of criticism directed at President Trump regarding his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the height of the crises he responded to the needs of New York state by deploying a Navy Hospital ship and supplying ventilators. He directed critical industries to convert factories in order to make more ventilators. President Trump closed our borders and issued stay at home orders. He closed businesses only to have his critics complain he was hurting the economy. The US Government has appropriated $8 Billion dollars to seven different COVID-19 vaccine research companies and these vaccines are now in Phase III trials at Oxford-AstraZeneca. Operation Warp Speed is to deliver 300 million doses of safe effective vaccine by January 2021. So I ask the question. What more should President Trump do? What should he have done in order to satisfy his critics? Arrest those who refuse to wear a mask or wash their hands? Tell citizens not to live in crowded urban environments? I have not heard or read of any suggestions put forth by his critics. To criticize without suggestions is only to complain.
Amy Henley, Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.