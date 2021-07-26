COVID is not going away. No matter how much we may want it to just kind of disappear, it has lingered and brought its variant friends with it.

As of press time, there are 83 active cases of COVID in Kerr County. That’s an increase of 20 people infected in less than a week’s time. While this isn’t happening only in Kerr County, we need to take care of our own, which means taking care of ourselves, whatever that means for each of us.

