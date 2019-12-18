For fun, I thought I would recall a few Christmas memories from my time in the Foreign Service. One Christmas vacation in Bolivia, a friend in our AID mission invited me along on a train trip from Bolivia to Brazil, planned by a fellow whose chief interest was old locomotives still in use in South America. It sounded exciting. Mary and I were focused on attractive destinations like Rio, with not much consideration of what the train trip would be like.
Boarding, we were amazed that Tom was assigned a sleeping compartment with a woman, while we shared another, but she didn’t question it as he was back and forth all day. Tom shared with us from a suitcase full of tinned food and the lady, joined by a friend, ate something that reeked of garlic. At bedtime, Mary and I were just in our PJ’s when Tom was back. The lady had thrown a huge fit about sharing a compartment with a man.
Tom suggested that, just for the night, we say that he and I were married, and Mary could join the lady. Mary, older than I, thought it not a good idea, I don’t know out of propriety or because of the garlic. We ended up sharing the top bunk, head to foot, afraid to move for fear of kicking each other in the teeth — while Tom snored peacefully below. Fortunately, accommodations were sorted out for more steamy days chugging through the heart of South America.
A terrifying jeep ride with a reckless teenage driver finally landed us at the luxurious Brazilian hotel, Cataratas de Iguazu, embarrassed that we and our luggage were absolutely covered in red dirt. A wonderful shower, a decent meal, Christmas carols playing softly — it was heaven! Mary and I weren’t budging. Tom went on to Rio, while we enjoyed the amazing waterfalls and luxury comfort. In mid-summer, their swimming pool was inviting, but we didn’t want to display our ugly mosquito bites. Christmas Eve Mass with Mary did make it seem more like Christmas. Finally, we had to figure out how to get back to Bolivia — by air!
How does one celebrate Christmas in a non-Christian country? Union churches in many countries have Christmas services, in Taiwan there was a military chapel because of our large numbers of service people. And Embassy couples thoughtfully included those of us who were single in wonderful parties. At a very formal dinner party, one of my bosses cautioned me that the puzzling little dishes of water were finger bowls — so I didn’t drink the water! I was amused that he gave me a pirated copy of a book, since his job included protesting Chinese copying of books and records for sale. Intellectual property seems to be a concept foreign to the Chinese, as we still fuss with them regarding far more serious thefts of technology.
One year, I organized caroling for the single people. Weather was cold enough in Taiwan to make it appropriate. For the sake of our hosts, I had tried to limit numbers, but we were having so much fun others kept joining. In the end 22 of us visited seven homes and had hot soup afterwards at the home of the Ambassador’s secretary.
I’ve written previously about difficulties of maintaining customary Christmas traditions in the middle of a South American summers: Christmas trees turned brown; having the oven on long enough to cook a turkey was nearly unbearable with limited AC; and no one really wanted eggnog or fruitcake. One friend gave up. She celebrated Christmas like a Fourth of July picnic. On July 4, she did turkey and all the trimmings.
But our love of traditions is strong and hard to change. My earliest memories are of plodding through snow looking for the shapeliest spruce for Daddy to cut, live candles on the tree before we had electricity, decorating it with popcorn strings or paper chains. Traveling to Germany, I was surprised to learn they still carefully select trees to hold clamp-on holders for tiny candles in a way that flames do not reach other branches. After Christmas, when our tree was cut up and fed into the fireplace, the explosive flames showed how very flammable it was.
This year, my house is decorated and the entire family is coming to Grandma’s house. That’s really the best part of Christmas. I hope you also are sharing it with loved ones. Merry Christmas!
