The piece, “Split By Bias” (KDT, 11/7/19), implies that Republicans are opposed to immigration because they are biased against foreign immigrants. Some may be, but I think most have a rational concern that those immigrants pose a threat to historical American values because they emigrate from countries in which those values do not exist.
The greatest concern is in regard to undocumented immigrants because their act of entering unlawfully is perceived to be a rejection of the rule of law. Without the rule of law, America will become as corrupt, violent and dysfunctional as the countries from which the immigrants come. Wanting to preserve the rule of law is not a bias.
Bob Barton, Kerrville
Mr Barton, You say that immigrants will destroy American values because they come from dysfunctional countries. Do you not see that your statement reflects bias? These people are fleeing and looking for a better life, yet you assume that they dont share American values, and that they will somehow destroy us. Gene
Mr. Barton I tend to agree with you, but I don't need to look to immigration when looking for the most deceitful and egregious slander of the rule of law. I can find it right here in Kerr County, in spades. Let's not ignore that fact. It was not an illegal immigrant who sat on the bench for 18 years, all the while stealing from the very people who pay his salary. It was not an illegal immigrant who prosecuted folks here in Kerr County, while participating in thievery with the aforementioned judge. It was not an illegal immigrant who was the overlord of the 198th probation department who stole money from probationers and extended the probation in order to steal more. It was not an illegal immigrant who formed a goon squad as DA to shake down folks on IH10 for cash through alleged misdemeanor traffic stops. I have seen the rule of law spat upon and degraded right here in Kerr County. It is pitiful and disgusting.
