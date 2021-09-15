Since Joe Biden is trying to cram the need for Americans to receive the COVID-19 vaccine down our throats, I have a few questions for him.
I would like to hear his thoughts on the recent study in Israel that found people with natural immunity were even better protected against the virus than those who have had the vaccine. Since close to 80,000,000 Americans have natural immunity, why is he demanding everyone vaccinate?
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
