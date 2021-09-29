A headline in The Kerrville Daily Times on Thursday, Sept. 9, announced, “Local historian enters culture war.” The subject of the item bearing the headline was the appointment of Dr. Don Frazier of Schreiner University to the 1836 Project committee.
The item reported that the 1836 Project is tasked with “promoting the greatness of Texas and its people.” Referring to the project as “culture war” is unfortunate because the term incites division, detracts from the stated purpose of the project and diminishes the significance of Dr. Frazier’s appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.