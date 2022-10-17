For a student to be eligible for bus transportation through Kerrville Independent School District, the student must live 2 or more miles from their assigned campus, according to the bus policy listed at https://www.kerrvilleisd.net/Page/2558. Students living within 2 miles of their assigned campus may be eligible for bus transportation if the students live “in a KISD board approved hazardous traffic area.” According to KISD Superintendent Mark Foust, students are not dropped at businesses as such but at designated, safe locations that allow for the most efficient number of students to be picked up and dropped off.
I read in the paper that your greatest goal is the safety of our students. I wonder if you believe this or is it just something you say? And, are you only concerned about the safety of some students or of all students?
The reason I ask is that this year your district has decided to not allow students to ride the bus to their single working mother‘s place of employment like you did last year. That causes the parents to have to leave their jobs each day to pick up their children, which is endangering their livelihoods.
