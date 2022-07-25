Record heat waves in America and Europe endanger millions, as wildfires rage, in a brutal manifestation of man-induced global warming.
Each of us can reduce our personal contribution by cutting back on consumption of animal foods, which account for a whopping portion of “greenhouse gases.” Carbon dioxide is released by burning forests to create animal pastures. Methane and nitrous oxide are released from digestive tracts of cows and sheep and from animal waste pits.
