We’ve done it again. We’ve turned a day of celebration into a weeks’ long head dive into commercialism. Ask Anna Jarvis, who in the early 1900s lobbied to turn Mother’s Day into a national holiday and later spent years and her personal wealth trying to reverse what she had done.
Anna, childless and unmarried for life, is the daughter of Ann Marie Reeves Jarvis, a social activist and community organizer during the Civil War era. Mother Ann created mothers’ work clubs, which eventually became organizations trying to meet the demands of war. Devoted to eliminating post-war divisions, Ann’s club members fed and clothed soldiers from both sides of the war.
