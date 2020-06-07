This week we learned of the first person from Kerrville to die from coronavirus.
We’ve learned a lot about this virus over the course of the last three months. It was slow to spread into the Hill Country, and we seem to have proven that if we practice common sense and are considerate of our friends and neighbors, we can beat (or slow) COVID-19.
But we also were reminded this week that this virus can be deadly. Much like the flu, the virus particularly threatens the aged and those with underlying health conditions. From 1999 to 2018, according to the Centers for Disease Control, 21 people in Kerr County have lost their lives to the flu — about one person per year during that stretch.
What we are learning about this virus is that most people will recover from it, and that’s the good news. The bad news remains that there is still much scientists don’t understand or always agree about when it comes to fighting the virus.
Just some of the concerns for those infected with coronavirus remain: long-term damage to their internal organs, especially the kidneys, heart and liver; long-term damage to the lungs; neurological damage; and a whole host of other maladies. Children haven’t suffered as much from the virus as those in their 50s, 60s and older, but there are secondary illnesses that have shown up after the initial infection. And we are learning more every day.
Here in Kerrville and Kerr County, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about reopening the economy, and we are definitely looking forward to getting back to the pre-pandemic level of business we all enjoyed, but we need to remember to be cautious.
We don’t know a lot about the person who died, and we don’t know what their condition was before the virus. What gives us pause about this is there are many people in the community here — and across the country — who like to suggest that lives don’t seem to matter. We’ve heard it time and time again: “They’ve got an underlying condition;” “They’re old.” “We all have to die.”
We should remember that we don’t know what that person suffered during the illness, and we don’t know how their family suffered.
What we do know is that we are going to be wrestling with the impact of this virus for many months to come, and we can’t let down our guard. We also can’t forget that people have suffered from this, and the best way to move forward is through compassion and consideration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.