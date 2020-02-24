Dynamic Learning Institute offers a forum for area residents with interesting life experiences to share their expertise with the Kerr County community for the purpose of championing lifelong learning. DLI offers diverse topics every semester to increase every participants curiosity and enjoyment for learning.
Already in 2020, five hundred participants have attended classes covering a spectrum of eight topics: Inside the Apollo 13 Mission to the Moon, Improving our Thinking Skills, The Geology of the Hill Country, New Archeological Discoveries in Kerr County, Wild Game and Wine Exploration, The German Migration to the Hill Country, Missions to Mars and Luckenbach. It’s been a fun semester where we’ve enjoyed learning insights which brought treasured new perspectives into our lives.
Today, we review upcoming classes for DLI’s Winter/Spring 2020 Semester. Featured in the photo is Free Burma Rangers where you will learn about the heroic efforts of missionary teams called to the front lines of terrorist war zones to provide hope, help and care to displaced people.
Americana Artifacts Up Close & Personal: Thursday, March 5 (2 p.m.)at the Dietert Center
Do you enjoy stories and artifacts that give greater insight into the people and cultures that came before us? Stories that help us to comprehend more about who we are and what it means to be an American.
Preston Weatherred grew up in a family regarded as the foremost authorities on Americana in the Houston area. They were avid antique collectors, but not in the traditional fashion of expensive heirlooms. They centered more upon the commonplace simple pieces versus the elaborate and focused on items employed in daily living.
Preston will lead a discussion of the Weatherred collection of Americana Artifacts at Dynamic Learning on Thursday, March 5.
He hopes that class participants will come away from the discussion with a better understanding of life in early America: learning how the roots of our ideals of freedom and liberty were garnered and gaining familiarity with the daily lives of early citizenry across the entire spectrum of their society.
Some questions you will find answers to are: How a variety of everyday tools were used? How log cabins were actually constructed? How tools and implements were made? What were their recipes dating back to Revolutionary times? Insights into how foods were prepared and preserved? Plus how the arts and science of navigation was perfected?
Discussions will include the personages of historical figures Samuel Morse, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Nathaniel Hawthorne, Lt. Gen. Preston Weatherred and Sir Winston Spencer Churchill. Preston is a passionate Scout Leader who truly cares about endowing others with the wisdom and lessons learned across generations of ordinary Americans who loved their country.
You will learn up-close how our American ancestors conducted their daily lives. See how they prepared their food, what they wore, how they defended themselves, manufactured their wares and insights into the various trades and professions of the times.
The class will be centered around examining artifacts from the speaker’s private collection. It includes a shirt worn by the grandfather of the inventor, Samuel Morse, as part of his uniform at the Battle of Bunker Hill. Much of the presentation evolves around home and hearth with the intent to give the audience a visual look into the daily lives of people whose love for family and country made America great.
Connecting Oceans “Building the Panama Canal” – Tuesday, March 10 (6 p.m.) at the Dietert Center
Explore building a man-made wonder of the world with fascinating insights into one of the most difficult and vital engineering feats ever undertaken with popular DLI teacher, Ward Jones.
Read the Bible as if for the First Time – Thursday, March 12 (6 p.m.) at Schreiner University
Learn why transposing modern presumptions into Bible stories can change the meaning from what original audiences experienced. Biblical examples will be discussed with Dr. Travis Frampton, Provost at Schreiner University.
Free Burma Rangers – Tuesday, March 17 (2 p.m.) at the Dietert Center
Learn what God is doing through the heroic efforts of Missionary teams called Free Burma Rangers who are providing hope, help and love to displaced people on front-lines of terrorist war zones. Delivered by long time supporter and advocate, Carson Pearce.
Write and Publish Your Own Book for Free – Thursday, March 19 (6 p.m.) at the Dietert Center
Learn to write and self-publish your book for others to enjoy. Do you have a story that needs to be told? Learn insights from an experienced writer and self-publisher, Rick Malm.
Max Greiner Jr. – The Back Story – Thursday, March 26 (6 p.m.) at the Dietert Center
A humorous perspective on the interesting life and creative work of well-known Hill Country artist/sculptor whose passions range from bow hunting, to architecture, to wildlife art and Christian Art including the Empty Cross at Kerrville.
Hemingway’s Cuba – Thursday, April 2 (6 p.m.) at Schreiner University
The Nobel Prize winner’s ‘Lookout Farm’ in Cuba was Hemingway’s sanctuary where he composed literary masterpieces. Learn about Hemingway’s literary haunts and his final days of two decades in Cuba.
Until we meet again: Remember Learning is a treasure that accompanies it’s owner everywhere!
