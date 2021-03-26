A few years ago I wrote a letter to the editor concerning the excessive cartridge capacity of guns being sold. Some hold 15, 30 or 60 or more rounds of ammunition. I question why anyone needs more than three to five rounds in a weapon for self protection, target shooting or hunting.
The Federal Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Office publishes the laws associated with the International Migratory Bird Treaty, and it only allows the following number of shells in a shot gun used for hunting migratory waterfowl including ducks and geese: “You cannot hunt waterfowl with a shotgun that can hold more than three shells unless you plug it with a one-piece filler that cannot be removed without disassembling the gun.”
