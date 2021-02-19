Gratitude is extended to Stuart Cunyus, Kerrville public information officer, and and other city agencies of KPD, KFD, Parks and Recreation, and the Emergency Operations team for their leadership in mustering the help of aforementioned city departments who were dispatched to our icy Summit neighborhood to distribute drinking water during the wind and snow of Thursday afternoon. Brewers Pint & Plow and Basement Brewers boiled and bagged water for this relief effort.
We had been without water since Tuesday due to a frozen pipe at the city tank that serves our neighborhood. Reserved supplies of drinking water had been severely depleted in our homes.
When Stuart was made aware of our neighborhood’s dwindling drinking water supply, he called the emergency operations team which added to the urgency of the rollout plan, already set in motion, of coordinating delivery to and distribution of water to neighbors in need. He then communicated procedures for implementation to us and followed up on the outcome later in the day.
With the aid of city helpers and neighbors pitching in, many anxieties were alleviated and real help was delivered. Thank you to Mr. Cunyus and to all who played the role of helper yesterday.
Pamela Clack, Kerrville
