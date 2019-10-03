HIT: Celebrate the hard work of high school musicians
On Tuesday, The Daily Times profiled the efforts of the Harper High School band, which features 63 members in grades seven through 12. That’s a pretty amazing number considering the high school has less than 200 students. However, when you get to hear the band perform you’ll know that this all about hard work and commitment to music.
Like so many schools, Harper’s band features many students who split their time between multiple school activities. Even with band members in cross country, cheerleading and football, the Harper band is able to perform a brilliant rendition of the many movie soundtracks composed by John Williams — think “Star Wars.”
More importantly, this also reminds us about the importance of music education in the daily lives of our Hill Country students. It certainly is education done right. Congrats to Harper’s band and all of the hard working high school bands out there.
MISS: Negative reaction to Kerrville area events
There’s always a temptation to claim something as ours, and to keep “them” out of here. That’s called nativism and it can be toxic. We saw some of that sewn recently in letters and comments about events that come to the Hill Country and Kerrville.
The Hill Country is a source of pride for many in Texas, and it’s a unique place that deserves to be shared with others who want to come here and take in the scenery, the history and what we have to offer as communities.
However, for some it would be better if those out-of-town folks never did come to Kerrville or the Hill Country. That’s a miss in the clearest sense of the word. It’s an economic miss and it’s a miss when it comes to the friendly and neighborly community we want to foster.
HIT: H-E-B steps up and supports education
There’s no question that H-E-B’s founding family the Butt’s have done a lot for this community, but on Wednesday they showed their commitment to the Hill Country with a big check.
Charles Butt, the son and grandson of H-E-B’s founders, donated $100,000 to the Hill Country College Fund, which benefits deserving students at Schreiner University. It’s admirable that the family continues to give back to the area, and to Schreiner University — named for another family that put its personal fortune to work for the betterment of the Hill Country.
For decades, H-E-B has been the go-to store for groceries, but it has also been an unwavering supporter of many community events and charities. This gift will certainly be put to work by helping pay for a deserving Hill Country student to go to college.
HIT-MISS: Vaping illnesses take center stage
An outbreak of vaping-related illnesses has the Center for Disease Control carefully looking at the impact of electronic cigarettes, but some are already moving to remove them from storefronts.
H-E-B and WalMart moved swiftly to stop selling the products, but as readers also noted that has not stopped them from selling regular tobacco items, including cigarettes. Municipalities across the country are also moving to ban sale or limit the use of vaping, but it’s still easy to buy traditional tobacco products at most places in the U.S.
This seems like a knee-jerk reaction to ban one product, without moving to eliminate another one that is just as dangerous. Smoking in any form is a public health issue, and should be carefully regulated or banned. When electronic cigarettes came out there was a marketing push that it was safe and second-hand smoke wasn’t harmful, but it’s becoming clear that the products are harmful.
Last week, the CDC reported most of the 800 people who got sick vaped THC, the ingredient in marijuana that causes a high, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But officials said they didn’t know if the THC is the problem or some other substance added to the vaping liquid, such as thickeners.
Lots of unknowns when it comes to these products, but when it comes to smoking what’s known is that its harmful. Period.
