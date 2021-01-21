One question...why are businesses acting like there is no mask mandate in Kerrville?! Do they think they are above the mandate and have the right to infect their employees and patrons?! Apparently, they do as there have been several restaurants that don’t [appear to] require masks from their employees and customers. This is creating a health and safety hazard, and this could also be the reason why cases and deaths are rising. Some restaurants have been noticed to have [a majority] capacity due to full parking lots. There are 2,000-plus cases here, and there are still some “doubting Thomases” that are in denial of this virus. It’s no wonder that our community is getting confused. Thankfully, we have Cory Edmondson [president and CEO of Peterson Health] to put us on the right track with his factual information and not the “information” posted on social media discrediting the experts. Kerrville seems like a caring community, but this ignorant and uncompassionate behavior towards masks is slowly changing Kerrville into an “entitled, me, me, me” community.
Kimberlee Keller, Kerrville
