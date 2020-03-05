Whenever some horrendous shooting occurs, we ask: How could that person be so unfeeling as to kill innocent people without a qualm? There is no easy answer as several cultural factors have brought us to this point. Moreover, the capacity of ordinary people like us to do — or acquiesce in — cruel acts should not be underestimated.
This was brought home to me years ago, when seven detailed accounts of torture (then practiced against dissidents in Brazil) were brought to our embassy, presumably hoping that America could do something. I was to type them up to send to Washington. After the first one, I felt physically ill. How could one human being do that to another? Looking out the window, it seemed utterly unreal that the sun was shining and people were walking around laughing.
My boss came in and asked how I was doing. I said I didn’t know how I was going to do the other six. He said, “No, you’ll adjust.” And he was right; after a while I was zipping along and had begun comparing: Well, they did that to that one and something else to another. At the same time, I was horrified at myself for “adjusting.” This is one way desensitizing happens — it was nothing I could do anything about; I did my job — but the fact that with repetition it ceased to bother me as much? That was troubling.
The young soldiers in Brazil, all except one, hated having to torture people. But disobeying their orders would have been costly. Many ordinary Germans had to have known about the Holocaust even if not directly involved. Opposing the Nazis would have meant death for either soldiers or bystanders. All but a few chose to look the other way — and perhaps after a while it didn’t bother them.
Leaders of countries who involve others in their destructive acts have convinced themselves their victims are despicable people and getting rid of them is a good thing: Brazil and Syria: “These are terrorists;” Germany: “The Jews are inferior to Aryans, responsible for all our troubles.” And then there are institutions like slavery, which go on for centuries without being questioned. Sadly, in America, it took a long time before slaves could be seen as people, not animals, or Native Americans as anything other than dangerous savages.
How we see people is so important. Let’s not be too sure we have it right. Quite often, we assume we have nothing in common with someone, based on appearance. It’s a factor in polarization. A Danish company filmed an interesting experiment. They sorted well-dressed business people, men with tattoos and bulging muscles, casual people in wild dress, youth, older people, etc., into boxes drawn on the floor arranged in a large circle with vacant space in the middle.
Then they asked questions: Who was the class clown? Individuals moved to the center from several boxes. Who are stepparents? One person responding looked like a motorcycle gang member, and it was hard to picture him as a stepparent. Who likes to dance? Everyone laughed as some danced to the center.
Who is madly in love ... broken-hearted ... had sex this past week ... is lonely ... has been bullied ... bullied others? Who are bi-sexual? (One lone person responded.) Who will acknowledge the courage of others? All clapped. Who has found the meaning of life ... has saved lives?
In the end, they realized they had laughed, shed tears and even exchanged hugs with some wildly different people! It was a vivid demonstration that stereotyping and assuming the worst of people can be totally off-base.
Video games and movies are not harmless if they accustom and desensitize us to violence. Extreme lack of empathy is seen in shooters without remorse for the heartbreak they’ve caused. If we long for kindness, integrity and good character in our land, we must seek better material to inspire our kids. For concerned parents, it’s an uphill battle, fearing their children will be picked on if they buck the culture. But it’s so worthwhile to stand for excellence, not trash.
It’s easy to feel overwhelmed and helpless. But listen to the insights of a person who suffered greatly for opposing an evil culture, Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: “When I lay there on rotting prison straw, gradually it was disclosed to me that the line separating good and evil passes, not through states, nor between classes or political parties …but right through all human hearts.”
Our individual decisions matter.
